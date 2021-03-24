MultiChoice announces BBNaija Season Six with N90m star prize

By Nimot Sulaimon

MultiChoice Nigeria has just announced that it is offering customers on its DStv and GOtv platforms the opportunity to be among the first to be auditioned for the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

The popular reality TV show, which makes a return for a sixth season later this year, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria has also announced a jaw-dropping grand prize of 90 million naira!

BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Following which they are to send an email to AfricaMagicEvents@ng.multichoice.com with their name and smartcard or IUC number to receive a unique website link to fill out the registration form and complete the audition process.

The #BBNaijaEarlyAccess online auditions will also require interested participants to make a two-minute video stating why they should be picked to be a Housemate this season.

This year’s edition of the show returns soon, and you can stay up to date with all information about the auditions by following the official BBNaija, DStv, GOtv and Africa Magic pages on social media.