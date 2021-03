The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday took the first jab of the COVID-19 Vaccine.

The vaccine was administered on Makinde by the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Muideen Olatunji at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Also present are the Board Chairman, Hon. Awoleye Dada and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, during the kick-off of the COVID-19 Vaccination in Oyo State.