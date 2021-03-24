Lagos Radio/Eko FM to host Building Expo 2021

By Kemi Akintokun

Radio Lagos/Eko FM, on Wednesday, said that arrangements had been concluded arrangements to host an exhibition for key players in the building sector.

Mrs Ayo Shotonwa, the General Manager of Radio Lagos made the disclosure at a media briefing organised in Lagos to herald the exhibition tagged “Building Expo 2021”, which would hold from March 29 to April 11, 2021, at Radio Lagos Arena in Ikeja.

She said the theme of the exhibition, which is “Sustaining the Lagos State THEMES Agenda on Housing”, would be the first of its kind.

“The upcoming exhibition is organised solely for arbiters and key players in the building industry, featuring building materials, latest building equipment and more that will make building attractive and affordable.

“We are hoping that the fair will create a level playing ground for people to have access to quality and affordable choices for their buildings.

“Unarguably, quality building materials and due diligence will also help forestall building mishap that intermittently plagues pages of newspapers in the country,” she said.

According to her, there will be a keynote lecture titled “Building Materials in Lagos: Access and Assessment”, to flag-off the exhibition on March 29.

The General Manager said that 10 exhibitors would be on the ground to showcase their products, adding that the organisation would be partnering with some of the state agencies for the programme.

Shotonwa said that measures had been put in place to ensure strict adherence to all COVID-19 guidelines during the event.

“All the exhibitors participating are Nigeria- based company and this is also an avenue to promote local manufacturer of building materials in the country.

“We are also working with some agencies including the Surveyor-General, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Lagos State Land Bureau and others,” she said.

She advised people in the state to take advantage of the exhibition to leverage the numerous opportunities that would be on offer.

NAN