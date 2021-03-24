JAMB drops verdict: No NIN, no UTME for prospective candidates

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said no prospective candidate will sit for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) without the National Identification Number (NIN).

A statement issued by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB said the Governing Board met at its meeting of 22nd March, 2021 and decided that for any person to be registered for UTME/DE, he/she must supply his/her National Identity Number (NIN).

“It is therefore mandatory for participation in the 2021 Registration Exercise. Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country. The list is available in all the state offices and JAMB’S website: www.jamb.gov.ng.” the statement said.

According to JAMB, The approved schedule for Registration and examination “are as follows

a. Registration exercise will start on Thursday, 8th April to Saturday, 15th May, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for DE applicants would run concurrently with that of UTME candidates. There would be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME/DE application documents.

“Optional Mock will be held on Friday, 30th April, 2021 (for those ​who indicate interest and registered ​before 24th ​of April, 2021. ​The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination would hold from ​Saturday, 5th to Saturday, 19th June, 2021.”

The body added that the venue of the examination would be at any of the centres in the candidate’s chosen examination town.

It said information regarding other registration processes and requirements would be made available on the Board’s website and advertised in the electronics and print media from 5th April, 2021.

Last year, JAMB had said no candidate would sit for the UTME without NIN.

It later dropped the idea when there was a surge by candidates to obtain NIN.