IPOB will support Yoruba group’s one million man march – Nnamdi Kanu

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has pledged to support the one million man march planned by Ilana Omo Oodua.

Ilana Omo Oodua is the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups within and outside Nigeria.

Kanu pledged his support in a tweet on Wednesday stating that IPOB would stand with all oppressed ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“As the brave men & women of #Oduduwa plan this historic “one million man march across Southwest”, I want to assure all & sundry that #IPOB stand with you & all oppressed ethnic groups in #Nigeria in this brave step & I implore all that desire freedom to support it. #WeMove,” he said.

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, on Monday, revealed plans to hold a one-million march rally in the South-West states.

However, it postponed the rally, previously scheduled for Wednesday, due to the need to have consultations with all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups on Saturday.

The statement read: “Ilana Omo Oodua postpones Pro-Yoruba Nation’s One Million March. The much-awaited one million march being organised across the Yoruba speaking states has been postponed until further notice.

“The rally is being planned to hold in the cities of Ikeja, Ibadan, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Kabba and Offa in Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Kogi, and Kwara states respectively on Wednesday, 24 March to drum up support for the actualisation of the sovereignty of Yoruba Nation.

“We have a meeting with all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups slated for Saturday, March 27. After the meeting, we shall announce a new date for the One Million March, but it is possible next week. Thus, we put all the seats of power in Yoruba land on notice.”

