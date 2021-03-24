Insecurity: Oyo War Room introduces integrated concept

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Oyo State Task Force on Security, also known as the War Room, has announced plans to launch what it called an integrated security concept to tackle insecurity in the state.

This, they said, will bring together state and non-state actors in a bid to effectively tackle insecurity in the state.

CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Press Centre of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted Owoseni as saying that the decision was taken at the state’s Security Task Force meeting held late on Tuesday, in Ibadan.

According to Owoseni, the Army, the Police, the Department of State Security Services, Civil Defence Corps, Amotekun operatives, members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), the Vigilante, the Agbekoya, the Soludero, and other state and non-state security actors will be brought under one umbrella to jointly fight crime and criminality in the state.

He said: “The Task Force observed a slight improvement in the security situation in the state. And we also realised that a lot still has to be done in order to have perfect peace in the state, and the Task Force itself is resolutely committed to making Oyo State a haven of peace.

“Towards this direction, the Task Force deliberated at length and resolved that the needful should be done to ensure the efficiency of what has been termed the ‘integrated security concept’ earlier adopted by this state.

“Concerted efforts are going on in conceptualizing this and towards that end, an improved security architecture for the state and a number of things would have to follow, which have to include finalising standard operating manual for both the state and non-state actors so that we will have synergy for the state.

“In order to further optimize this ISC, a gap analysis is going on so that we can fully utilise hotspot policing and strategic policing.

“We resolved that we have got to really think and operate quite smart enough against the backdrop of whatever resources we have got.

“The state has taken the architecture of an integrated security concept where both state actors and non-state actors will work seamlessly together.

“But taking it further, a lot of gaps have been identified. The security challenges in Ogbomoso may be different from the ones in Saki or Kisi or Ibadan.

“Additionally, we have also looked at the strength of the combined security or conventional security agencies including Amotekun that we have in the state compared to the population and, of course, the challenges we have.

“It is one thing to say we are having a concept and it is another thing to have regulations and guidelines that will guide the performance of the people that are involved. It has been observed that even the non-state actors are always at loggerheads with each other”.

Owoseni added that the state is already making efforts to bring the security actors together in a way that they will operate without rancour, saying, “taking turns from the first meeting, efforts have been made to pull these actors together in order to eliminate the issue of supremacy and rancour among them so that they will work as one.

“There should be a guideline that they will use so that when they are on the field together in the theatre of operation, no one will want to outdo the other. These are the basic things that came up yesterday (Tuesday).”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, hinted that the state government has perfected plans to establish hot spots and strategic policing.

He added that after the programme is launched, operatives will be stationed at various trouble spots in the state, especially in areas like Foko, Born Photo, Popo and other areas of the state.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, maintained that the two concepts will take off soon.

Ilaka said that though the Task Force observed a slight improvement in the security situation in the state, it also realised that a lot still has to be done.