I forgive everyone who hurt me – Apostle Suleman

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
By Taiwo Okanlawon

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has disclosed that he has forgiven everyone who has hurt him as part of resolutions on his 50th birthday.

The clergyman who turned 50 today disclosed in a tweet on Wednesday that he had forgiven all who paid his good with evil.

He wrote; “Lord,I thank you for health/protection. For your mercy and grace. On this day I forgive everyone who has hurt me, paid me evil for gud.”

“I equally ask for your grace to keep doing gud/serve you. I thank you for my home/family. And for every OFM child/well wisher. It’s my birthday,” he added.

Born on March 24, 1971 in Benin City, Edo State, Suleman was recently accused by a former subordinate Mike Davids of committing adultery with his wife Faith Edeko.

Davids ended the saga in mid-March when he apologised for his actions.

