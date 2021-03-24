High Blood Pressure: Group to host Charity Walk on Sunday In Port Harcourt

On the heels of a successful charity walk against cervical cancer in 2020, the LG Rhythms’ (Port Harcourt chapter) has concluded plans to hold its annual Charity walk for this year on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

A statement signed by the Port Harcourt Ambassador, Mrs. Jimoh Mariam Iyabo and walk coordinator, Mr. Segun. T. Bello assured participants and the general republic that this year’s walk, which has its theme as ‘Walk Against High Blood Pressure’ will be hitch-free.

He said the event had already gotten the partnership and approval of the Nigeria Police, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and RSMH, adding that Social International, a social club from Bayelsa would be participating in this year’s Charity Walk.

The take-off point for this year’s Charity walk, Bello said, will be the Zoo premises at Slaughter by 8 am, while the entire course will take participants through YKC roundabout, Culvert bend (Woji), Woji village, Railway crossing and end at Tap out Grill, Woji.

According to Mrs. Jimoh Mariam Iyabo, there will be free BP (Blood pressure) tests and sugar level tests at the destination point as part of LG Rhythms’ community outreach programme.

LG Rhythms Foundation is an NGO founded in 2011, this year marks its 10th year anniversary thus making this year’s walk very special.

The anniversary theme is ‘A decade of impacting lives…relief to the people.’ The annual charity walk will take place in various cities across & outside the country.

They include Lagos – 7th of March, Ibadan – 14th of March, Abeokuta – 21st of March, Abuja – 10th of April and Ghana – 18th of April, 2021.

Mr. Segun T. Bello has enjoined the public to come out in numbers to support the event.