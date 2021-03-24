FEC approves N922m for procurement of fertilizer

By Ismaila Chafe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N922.8 million for the purchase of fertilizer to assist states affected by insurgency and the 2018 flood disaster.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, made this known when she briefed State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She said the benefiting states, which include Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, would receive liquid brands of NPK fertilizer as assistance to farmers.

“Today at the council, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development presented a memo for the approval of the award of contract for the purchase of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer under the emergency agricultural intervention for states affected by conflicts, insurgency and also the 2018 flood disaster in the total sum of N922, 803, 393.26 and council approved the award of the contract.

“The benefitting states are Yobe, Adamawa and Borno.

“Initially we were supposed to give the NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer but now we are going to provide the liquid fertilizer to the benefiting states and the quantity is about 259, 000 litres of that particular product,” she said.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, disclosed that the Council approved two memos from his ministry.

He stated that the approval included the procurement of four transformers at the cost of N3.2billon to improve the quality of electricity supply in the country.

He said the council also approved N155.2million for the production and delivery of one million serialized electricity meters at Oshodi, Lagos State, Port Harcourt and Kaduna.

NAN