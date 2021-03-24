EndSARS activist Rinu Oduala visits US ambassador, Consul General

Rinu Oduala, the feminist advocate and #EndSARS activist sent Twitter talking after posting her photographs with the two women heading the US embassy in Nigeria.

In one photo she poses with Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard.

And in another, she poses with Leonard and Consul General Claire Pierangelo.

“Recently, I met and discussed with two powerful women leading the US Mission in Nigeria.The Consul General & the US Ambassador to Nigeria. The Future is Female”, she tweeted.

The 22 year-old activist and student of Lagos State University, did not disclose what the meeting was about and when it held.

But that did not deter Twitter followers from kicking off all manners of discussions and speculations.

Some focussed on her ankara ensemble, which she said was styled by Tito of Lagos.

Other commenters were more interested in the import of the meeting and the recognition of the young activist by US envoys.

“Rinu don get Visa o. Small small all of us go get this Visa. Now na short people turn,” wrote Ovuvuevuevue Enyetuenwuevue Ugbemugbem Osas.

Victor of Nigeria wrote: With wetin dey play now the next thing Una go see Na Rinu for US Straight, that short fearless girl ye all laughed at during the #EndSarsNow struggle will be called upon to deliver a speech at the UN extra ordinary convention, just watch this space. God bless and open ur way”.

The post made on 24 March had generated over 16,000 likes and and 3,500 retweets.