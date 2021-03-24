Dubai loses deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamadan at 75

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Late Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamadan
Late Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamadan
Late Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamadan
Late Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamadan

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dubai’s deputy ruler who also doubles as the United Arab Emirates’ long-serving finance minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum is dead.

Sheikh Hamdan, 75, is the brother of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He had been unwell for some months and had surgery abroad in October.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan, who confirmed Hamdan’s death tweeted, “Today we lost one of the UAE’s faithful men after a life rich with giving and true patriotic work.”

Funeral prayers will be restricted to family members due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dubai Media Office said.

Dubai has announced 10 days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast and closure of government institutions in the emirate for three days as of Thursday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Ohh he went abroad to receive treatment? and yet Nigerians claim to go to Dubai seeking medical treatment, seems they use the guise of seeking treatment abroad to launder money

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.