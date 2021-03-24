Dubai loses deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamadan at 75

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dubai’s deputy ruler who also doubles as the United Arab Emirates’ long-serving finance minister, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum is dead.

Sheikh Hamdan, 75, is the brother of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He had been unwell for some months and had surgery abroad in October.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nayhan, who confirmed Hamdan’s death tweeted, “Today we lost one of the UAE’s faithful men after a life rich with giving and true patriotic work.”

فقدنا اليوم أحد رجالات الإمارات المخلصين بعد حياة زاخرة بالعطاء والعمل الوطني الصادق..رحم الله أخي الشيخ حمدان بن راشد وجزاه خير الجزاء على ما قدمه لوطنه وشعبه.. أعزي نفسي وأخي محمد بن راشد وآل مكتوم الكرام في هذا المصاب الجلل..داعيا الله أن يلهمهم الصبر والسلوان pic.twitter.com/mImz6hHTiZ — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 24, 2021

Funeral prayers will be restricted to family members due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dubai Media Office said.

Dubai has announced 10 days of mourning with flags to be flown at half-mast and closure of government institutions in the emirate for three days as of Thursday.