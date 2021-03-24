Buhari mourns Dubai’s deputy ruler, Sheikh Hamadan

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari extends condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirate (UAE), Khalifa bin Zayed, his government and all citizens on the passing of Finance Minister and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Buhari commiserates with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Emirate, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, family members, friends and associates of the Finance Minister, whose legendary loyalty and administrative prowess will continue to inspire, spending historic fifty years in the position and overseeing human and infrastructural developments.

The President believes the Deputy Ruler of Dubai’s demise, considering his expansive knowledge and experience, is a great loss to the UAE and other nations, like Nigeria, that have over the years worked closely with him, and shared in his wealth of wisdom, especially on global issues.

Buhari prays that Allah will grant him Aljanat Firdausi.