Breaking: Kidnappers free Oba Omotayo after ransom paid

By Abankula

Kidnappers in Ogun state have freed Oba Tajudeen Omotayo, who was kidnapped on Saturday in Imope, Ijebu North Local Government Area.

Omotayo was Tuesday night after ₦5.5m was reportedly paid by his family as ransom.

The kidnappers demanded N200 million.

The gunmen abducted Omotayo on Saturday.

He was returning home from Ijebu-Ode in his vehicle, when he was ambushed at Oke -Eri area of Imope.

His attackers reportedly pulled him out of his vehicle and took him away to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the development but denied any ransom was paid.