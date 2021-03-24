Bollywood actor Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, the latest celebrity to contract the disease.

In recent times, celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aryan have also had the virus.

Aamir’s spokesperson said: “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine.

“All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

“Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Aamir Khan, full name Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan is 56 years old.

He is also a television talk show host.

Through his career spanning over 30 years in Hindi films, Khan has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema.