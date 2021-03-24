Avian flu breaks out in Niger, as thousands of birds die

The Niger Government has announced the outbreak of avian influenza (flu) in a cluster of poultry farms in the state.

The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Abubakar Kuta, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday n Minna.

The statement disclosed that thousands of birds in the state, worth millions of naira, had been lost to the Avian flu.

It advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and to report any incident of sudden high mortality of their birds to the ministry.

The statement advised farmers to maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms.

It also advised them to disinfect farm premises and utensils to check the transmission of the Avian Flu virus.

It also cautioned farmers against the exchange of egg crates and other equipment from other farms.

The statement advised the public and livestock marketers to minimise contacts with sick and dead birds.

The disease refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses.

These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species.

The viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred. The links below offer more information about avian influenza.