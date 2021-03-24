ASUU: AG has not paid withheld salaries of members

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has disclosed that withheld salaries of some members in many universities have not been paid.

The ASUU chairman blamed the office of the Accountant General of the federation for non-payment, noting that the union would not be silent while their dues were being withheld.

Professor Ogunyemi in an interview called on the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) not to cause another crisis in Nigerian universities.

The ASUU chairman noted that members are being frustrated because the Accountant General discredited the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

Ogunyemi also said the union would meet with the Federal Government again on Thursday.

“A substantial number of our membership are unduly denied their earned salaries and subjected to indescribable level of hardship. So, we call on all well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Accountant-General of the Federation not to precipitate another round of crisis in our universities, he said.

“The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has defaulted in releasing the withheld check-off deductions. It has also failed to pay the withheld salaries of some of our members in many universities.

The office of the Accountant General of the Federation on the other hand said it was not aware of claims by ASUU.

“We have been attacked by different branches of the union and there seem not to be a unified front. Maybe other ministries such as labour or education could know about it. ”The OAGF through its spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, said.