Army calls for cordial relationship with other security agencies

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu has charged soldiers of 35 Artillery Brigade to be friendly to other security agencies and their host communities
The major general who also advised the soldiers to dedicated and loyal in their profession at all times gave the charges when he paid a maiden visit to the assumption of office to Headquarters 35 Artillery Ui Nigerian Army Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
In his address, the GOC urged the troops to dedicated and loyal to constituted authority.
He stated that illegal activities by soldiers that will put the Nigerian Army’s image in disrepute should be avoided or be prepared to be dismissed from the Army because the Nigerian Army does not tolerate indiscipline.
Furthermore, he warned troops under command to avoid illegal duty. Adding that negligence on duty will be dealt with squarely.
General Fejokwu advised the soldiers to maintain a cordial relationship with other security agencies and the host community at large and also to tolerate each other.
This is very good coming from a top military officer at this time because there is widespread indiscipline in what used to be referred to as the disciplined forces. Perhaps, the police force is the worst culprit in this. Recently, I was very happy to learn from a friend who lives in Abuja that the government had approved new emoluments for the police. However, my happiness was shortlived as the same person called me two weeks later to tell me that the dog is back eating its vomit. In other words, the police are back at check points collecting bribes from hapless motorists.
May God give Maj-Gen Fejokwu the strength to enforce the much-desired discipline in his division and thus become a beacon of hope not only to other divisions in the army but indeed to the navy, air force, the police, etc, etc