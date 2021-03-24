Army calls for cordial relationship with other security agencies

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu has charged soldiers of 35 Artillery Brigade to be friendly to other security agencies and their host communities

The major general who also advised the soldiers to dedicated and loyal in their profession at all times gave the charges when he paid a maiden visit to the assumption of office to Headquarters 35 Artillery Ui Nigerian Army Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In his address, the GOC urged the troops to dedicated and loyal to constituted authority.

He stated that illegal activities by soldiers that will put the Nigerian Army’s image in disrepute should be avoided or be prepared to be dismissed from the Army because the Nigerian Army does not tolerate indiscipline.

Furthermore, he warned troops under command to avoid illegal duty. Adding that negligence on duty will be dealt with squarely.

General Fejokwu advised the soldiers to maintain a cordial relationship with other security agencies and the host community at large and also to tolerate each other.