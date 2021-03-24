American actor, Jamie Foxx to star in Mike Tyson’s biographical movie

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular American actor, Jamie Fox would play Mike Tyson in a biographical movie of the boxing legend.

The project is named, “Tyson,” and Martin Scorsese, a representative for Tyson said.

The series, written by Colin Preston, will tell Tyson’s life story and how he made boxing history at just 20 years old.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment.

I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

The series is not currently attached to a network or streaming service.

Tyson made worldwide headlines when he became the youngest ever heavyweight champion in boxing history in 1986 at the age of 20.

He remained a major force in boxing for years and is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight fighters of all time.

His life outside the ring, however, attracted even more attention, with Tyson becoming infamous for his wild exploits.

He was also accused of mental and physical abuse by his wife, Robin Givens, and was convicted of rape in 1992, ultimately serving about three years in prison.

Tyson has made a comeback of sorts in recent years, appearing in projects like “The Hangover” film franchise as himself and performing in a one-man show on Broadway.

He has also been open about his struggles with mental illness and substance abuse. Most recently, Tyson fought an eight-round exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in November, which ended in a draw.

The event served as the launch of the Legends Only League.