200th anniversary: Buhari sends best wishes to Greece

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari sent best wishes to the people of Greece as they celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Hellenic Republic.

Reflecting on the long-standing ties between both countries, President Buhari values the significant investments Greek nationals have made in the food and agro-allied industry, contributing substantially to food sufficiency and security in Nigeria.

The President recognises the indelible marks of Greek ingenuity and scholarship in the world of arts, literature, science, sports and industry, and prays that this august occasion, which will surely bring fond memories of the forebears of the Greek nation, will inspire the present generation to greater successes.

As a nation whose long history of strength, survival and innovation has helped it surmount political, economic and security challenges, President Buhari looks forward to a future of peace, stability and prosperity, under strong democratic institutions and governance.

He wishes President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the people of Greece celebrating on March 25 in Nigeria, Greece and around the world a happy Independence Day and Bicentennial anniversary.