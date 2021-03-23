Wakil confirmed as Federal Civil Service Commissioner

The Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the nomination of Engr. Wakil Bukar for Appointment as Commissioner for the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The confirmation of the nominee followed consideration of a report by the Committee on Establishment and Public Service during plenary.

In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central) observed that, “the nominee possessed the requisite constitutional requirements specified under the provisions of section 156 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) that qualifies him to be appointed as a commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission.”

According to the lawmaker, “there is no adverse security report before the committee against the appointment of the nominee as a Commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commissioner as both the DSS and Police Report submitted to the Committee on the life of the nominee to date did not reveal any iota of crime or wrong doing against him.”

He also said that, “there was no petition before the Committee against the nomination and appointment of the nominee as a Commissioner.”

“Accordingly, he is hereby, affirmed to be fit and proper person for confirmation by the Senate for appointment as Commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission,” Shekarau said.

The Senate, thereafter, confirmed Wakil’s nomination in a Committee of the Whole.