Tuface and wife, Annie celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba or Tuface, is celebrating eight years of marital bliss with his wife, Annie.

The couple got married in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Dubai. They have two beautiful daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

Annie Idibia, 36, who is an actress, model disclosed on Instagram that she married her first crush.

She wrote “Yes !!! I Married My First Crush ! Yes!!! I Married My First Love. Yes!! I Married The baby daddy to My first child “my sunshine” I Always Knew It Was You … How it would happen or work out ??? That I was clueless about … a puzzle I never ever wanted to solve!”