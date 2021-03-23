Rivers LG election: Police promise massive deployment of personnel

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police have promised that it will ensure that April 17 Rivers Local Government election is free and fair and devoid of violence through massive deployment of personnel in all the 23 local government areas of the State.

Rivers Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday made the promise when the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, (RSIEC), Justice George O. Omereji (Rtd) led members of the Commission on a courtesy visit to his office in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Justice Omereji had solicited the cooperation of the Police in provision security during the election, according to a press statement signed by SP Nnamdi Omoni,Police Public Relations Officer for the command.

Omereji was quoted in the statement as saying that they were in the Command Headquarters to renew the Commission’s partnership with the Police and to seek the cooperation and support of the Command in providing adequate security in the forthcoming Local Government Elections, while promising to conduct a free, fair and credible Election.

The Chairman of RSIEC further assured the CP, that the Commission would provide a level playing field for all political parties.

The Commissioner of Police on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, thanked Omereji and his team for the visit, which according to the him, could not have come at a better time.

Police team at the meeting include the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration, DCP Yomi Oladimeji, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Mu-azu Mohammed.