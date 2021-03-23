Police: How gunmen tricked, abducted Ekiti LG staff, Funmilola Osalusi

Ariwodola Idowu

Police authorities in Ekiti have explained how the wife of a former Surveyor-General of Ekiti, Mrs Funmilola Osalusi, was tricked out of her home and abducted on Sunday evening.

Osalusi, whose husband, Mr Felix Osalusi, died recently, is a staff of Ado Local Government Council.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Abutu, said that the woman was abducted by three gun- wielding men at her residence, behind Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Polytechnic road, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the incident occurred at about 9:20 pm. on Sunday.

Abutu said that Osalusi was tricked out of her house by her abductors and ferried away in their car.

“The armed men, numbering three, were said to have knocked the gate of the victim’s residence and tricked her into coming outside the house.

“She was said to have come out of the gate to ascertain the identities of the ‘guests’ and as she did that, the gunmen quietly took her away in their vehicle,” he said.

Abutu further stated that the Police Commissioner in the state, Babatunde Mobayo, had already deployed detectives to the bushes where the woman might have been taken to by her abductors.

He added that the policemen would work with operatives of Amotekun corps, local hunters, Vigilante Group of Nigeria and other stakeholders to rescue the widow from captivity.

The police spokesman urged members of the public to oblige the police with information that could help in rescuing the woman.

