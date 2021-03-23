Home Entertainment Omosexy & Matthew Ekeinde celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, a.k.a Omosexy, is marking her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde today.

However, the beautiful actress kept it short and sweet as she took to social media.

“25 years Strong ! Happy Marriage Anniversary to us,” the actress wrote on her Instagram page on Tuesday morning.

Congratulatory messages have begun to flow from fans and colleagues of the award-winning actress.

Omotola & Captain Matthew Ekeinde

Omotola, married Captain Matthew Ekeinde in 1996.

The couple later held a white ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to Benin in 2001, with close family and friends present.

She gave birth to her first daughter on 30 March 1997.

Together, they have four children, Princess, M.J, Meraiah and Michael.

