‘Nigerians are disappointed in you’: Fayose bombs Buhari

Ayodele Fayose, a former Governor of Ekiti state, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on good governance rather than meetings with “recycled politicians.”

Fayose, who stated this via his verified Twitter handle on Monday evening, made a veiled reference to a meeting the President had with former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel; and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

Buhari met the two politicians, from Ogun who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, in Aso Villa, Abuja.

However, Fayose stated that: “Nigerians are not interested in the President receiving political wanderers in the Villa. They are more interested in their well-being, especially security. They want to see a president who’s proactive in handling affairs of the country, rather than receiving recycled politicians.

“Most importantly, Nigerians are not interested in how many politicians that decamp to APC, which is already a dead party.

“The President should rather make himself available to Nigerians who can help solve our unending financial and security challenges amongst others.

“Above all, I wish the President knows how disappointed Nigerians are about him and his failed promises.”