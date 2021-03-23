Nigerian singer Lala dies months after completing Master’s program

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former popular music act, Alayande Lola Oladapo Quam popularly known as Lala is dead.

Lala who gained prominence after dropping his hit single, ‘Idi Nla’ which featured the late rap star, Dagrin, died earlier today, Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

His death was announced on Facebook by his brother, Alayande Tunde Adisa who however didn’t disclose the cause of the death.

Lala graduated from Lagos State University department of Project Management seven years ago and returned to the citadel years later to study for his Master’s degree.

He finished his Msc program last year and was one of the graduating students in December, 2020.

Lala’s death is coming just a few weeks after the death of prolific producer, Dokta Frabs who famously produced ‘Idi Nla’.