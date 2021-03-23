Nigerian Federal High courts shut down for vacation next week

Akin Kuponiyi/Lagos

All divisions of Federal High Courts in Nigeria will shut down on Monday 29 March to embark on Easter recess.

In a circular signed by the Chief Registrar of the Court, Mr Emmanuel Gakko, the vacation will last two weeks, ending Friday 9 April.

The courts will resume normal sittings on Monday 12 April.

However, Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt judicial divisions will remain functional during the vacation, to attend to matters of extreme urgency.

The circular stated thus :

“The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the General Public, Lawyers and Litigants that the Honourable Court’s Easter Vacation for the Year 2021 shall commence from Monday, the 29th day of March, 2021 and would end on Friday, the 9th day of April, 2021

“However, Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt Judicial Divisions will be functional to cater for cases of extreme urgency within the areas of jurisdiction covered by these Judicial Divisions.

“The Court would resume in all Judicial Divisions on Monday, the 12th day of April, 2021.”

Signed: Chief Registrar Emmanuel Gakko.