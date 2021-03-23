NASU demands extension of service year

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of Educational and Associated Institutions on Monday appealed to federal and state governments to incorporate their members in the new salary scale and extension service year recently approved for teachers in the country.

Protesters armed with placards of various inscriptions,like: ‘What is good for the teachers is good for the Non Teaching staff, “Is it a crime to be a Non-Teaching Staff?”, “Approve 65 years and 40 years for Non-Teaching staff”,among others.

The Union made this demands and others during a peaceful protest to the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

It would be recalled that the Federal government approved policy includes, among others, 60 years for retirement age and 40 years of service for teachers in primary and post primary schools which does not include their non academic counterparts.

Speaking, the state chairman of the Union, Mrs Tobi Alafiatayo said they are not opposed to the approved policy but posited that the gesture should be extended to non academic members.

She stated that they are compelled to come out on the street because efforts of the national body of the Union has not yielded positive results on the issue.

Responding, the Commissioner for Education, Abayomi Arigbabu who received the union in company of the Head office, Alhaja Salmot Ottun, on behalf of governor Dapo Abiodun, assured them that the state government will expedite action to ensure their demands are channelled to appropriate quarters.

He said the governor, being a listening leader, would help them get what is right for them, urging to exercise patience in pressing home their demands.

Arigbabu, however, cautioned them to remain peaceful and civil in their agitation in order to prevent breaking down of law and order.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had in January approved an increase in the retirement age of teachers across the country from 60 to 65 years or 40 years in service as against 35.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu had revealed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.