My wife and children are based in Canada – Small Doctor

Nigerian Fuji, Afro-pop recording artist, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has revealed that he is married with kids, and they are all based in Canada.

The music star made this known during an exclusive interview with media personality Nancy Isime on her show, ‘The Nancy Isime Show.’

Isime had asked the music star what advice he had for anyone working hard to make ends meet.

“What I’ll say to him is if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. There’s no limitation to what someone can achieve in life. This is Canada that I can never believe I’ll have a visa talk less of having a family there,” he said.

Isime apparently shocked to hear about the singer having family pried further; “You have a family in Canada?”

“That’s where my family is based,” Small Doctor replied.

“Your wife and children?” she asked.

”Yes,” he replied.

