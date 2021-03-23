Lagos bizman Sodiq Adeosun docked for selling cocaine

By Sandra Umeh/Lagos

A 24-year-old businessman, Sodiq Adeosun, was docked today before a Federal High Court in Lagos, accused of drug trafficking.

The defendant, according to the charge, filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), is being tried on one-count of dealing in 179g of cocaine .

Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on 30 January.

Aernan alleged that the defendant was arrested in a hotel in Lekki, Lagos, while unlawfully dealing in cocaine weighing 179g.

According to the prosecutor, cocaine is a restricted narcotics similar to heroine, cannabis and others listed in the schedule of the NDLEA as prohibited by Law.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The NDLEA act provides for life imprisonment for any offender.

No date has been fixed for the arraignment of the defendant.