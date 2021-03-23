Group hails NUJ for appointing Aregbesola as Grand Patron

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Grand Council of Yoruba Youths has commended the Nigerian Union of Journalists, South West zone for appointing the minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as its Grand Patron.

The ceremony as well as conferment of Award of Excellence on the former governor of Osun State will hold next Friday, March 26, 2021 at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The group described Aregbesola as “a renowned human rights activist and revolutionary leader of all seasons” who deserves the special honour and award.

The group also commended the NUJ for recognising Aregbesola’s service to humanity and landmark achievements, by conferring on him its Grand Patron and award of excellence.

The President General of the group, Comrade Awa Bamiji in a press release therefore called on various groups including members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Community Based Organisations (CBOs), Youths’ and Students’ Organisations, and all patriotic Nigerians, to troop out in large numbers to celebrate the Minister at the event.

