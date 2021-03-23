Formula 1: Ugo Ugochukwu Nigerian-American signed by McLaren

Ugochukwu is the son of international model Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi

McLaren have signed a contract with 13-year-old Nigerian-American Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through racing’s junior categories.

Ugochukwu is the son of international model Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi, who was excited by the deal. She also reported the terms.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Oluchi wrote: “Thank you GOD! Angels in the heavenlies Thank you. Watch over your Son. @ugougochukwu It’s beyond us”.

The Formula 1 team said the agreement gives them an option to sign Ugochukwu to a race deal in the future, the BBC reported.

McLaren Racing chief executive officer Zak Brown said: “We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest.

“So when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it.”

The move gives McLaren what they describe as a multi-year contract with Ugochukwu, within which there is an option they can choose to take up which would tie him to a further multi-year racing deal.

This could be in F1 or in other categories.

Ugochukwu said: “I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career.

“To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of. I’m focused right now on developing as a driver and racer, so having McLaren by my side can only help me on and off the track.”

