Facebook removes account of Colorado gunman Ahmad Al Issa

By Abankula

Facebook has removed the account of Colorado gunman Ahmad Al Issa. A check by P.M. News reporter returned the message: ‘this content is no longer available now”.

The social media platform said when a page is not accessible, it’s usually because the owner shares it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted”.

P.M.News had picked photos and profile of the alleged gunman, moments after his identity was revealed by Boulder Police chief, Maris Herold at a press briefing on Tuesday.

A Denver based paper, Westword said the Issa’s account was deleted by Facebook after his identity was blown open by Herold.

“This suspect has been identified as Ahmad Al Issa, 21, of Arvada.

“He has been charged with ten counts of murder in the first degree,” she said.

The victims of the shooter were also named; they ranged in age from 20 to 65.

And they included the 51 year-old policeman Eric Talley, the first policeman to arrive at the shooting scene at King Soopers.

Westword was able to compare the information on Issa’s Facebook page and the warrant of arrest issued to keep him in Boulder County Jail.

The photos on the Facebook profile match the photo of the suspect, full name Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, that the Boulder Police Department released this morning. And what little biographical information has been released about the suspected shooter also matches what was featured in the profile. For example, it noted that Al Issa was born in 1999 and attended Arvada West High School from 2014 to 2018, making the Facebook Al Issa around 21 years old and from Arvada.

According to the BPD, the first officers reached the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder at about 2:40 p.m. on March 22, following reports of an active shooter.

The officers engaged with the shooter, who was allegedly armed with an assault rifle, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which the shooter was shot. The shooter was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Al Issa is now detained at Boulder County Jail.

According to the Facebook profile, Al Issa was born in Syria and came to the United States in 2002. It said that he studied computer systems engineering at Metropolitan State University of Denver. (According to MSU, “Boulder shooting suspect Ahmad Al Issa is not nor has ever been an MSU Denver student.”)

Judging from his posts, Al Issa appears to be a fan of mixed martial arts as well as other athletic endeavors. A photo from April 2016 shows him walking on a wrestling mat while wearing an Arvada West uniform.

