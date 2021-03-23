Diemond Star to rock Nashville’s Music City Drum Show in August

To a casual observer, drumsticks might look very similar across the board. It takes a merchant, manufacturer, or musician to explain that not all drumsticks are created equal. Landon Hall, the founder of Diemond Star, was kind enough to offer some insight on the nuances between a seemingly simple accessory.

Founded in 2013, Diemond Star sells a wide array of instruments, apparel, and accessories. Their signature item is shock-absorbing drumsticks as the shock “dies” out thanks to the design and construction material of premium American hickory. This is also a nod to the business name, as Diemond is spelled with an “e” instead of an “a”, thus setting the company apart and making it memorable.

While the 6A stick is tremendously popular, Diemond Star set out to make it even better. The first company to reinvent this industry standard, Landon’s team made it unique and even more versatile. Other styles available are the 7A, 5A, 3A, 5B, 2B, and ROCK all engineered for precision and to provide perfect balance. Balance is a key element to drumsticks as a drummer isn’t just constantly moving, but is performing tricks such as tosses, flips, and twirls. This is not easy on a person’s hands and wrists, so Diemond Star engineered their sticks with extra length for more power, leverage, and reach.

The letter “D” in the Diemond Star logo is resembling an upside-down treble clef. Once more, Landon has cleverly blended marketing with elements of his industry. Due to their superior quality, it is no surprise that these drumsticks are the fastest growing brand in their field. And people are taking notice of this company, as Diemond Star will be exhibiting at the Music City Drum Show in Nashville, TN (www.MusicCityDrumShow.com).

For those who are not familiar with this event, it is like the Super Bowl of the drumming community. The focus is to pair up drummers with their favorite brands with vendors offering custom setups. Think drums, cymbals, hardware, accessories, and-you guessed it, drumsticks. There will be vendors and customers from all over the world, with Diemond Star ready to take their company even further in this exciting world.

With a wide selection of a premium product, Landon has made a big impact on a niche market. While the pandemic might have put concerts on hold, musicians are still recording, and they need the right gear to make this happen. Diemond Star is standing by and ready to get that gear into the hands of drummers everywhere.