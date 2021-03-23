Dabiri-Erewa lauds Abia for passing diaspora commission bill

By Maureen Okon

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has congratulated Abia for being the first state to pass a bill to establish a diaspora commission.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations of NIDCOM.

PM NEWS notes that the bill was passed last Tuesday.

Dabiri-Erewa said that Abia made history with the passage of a bill for the establishment of the commission.

She expressed appreciation to the Abia State House of Assembly for passing the bill and described the state Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu as diaspora-friendly.

Also, she lauded Dr Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, for diligence and consistency in ensuring the passage of the bill.

However, she called on other states to emulate Abia, hoping that the diaspora commission would provide a platform to tap into enormous resources in Abia indigenes in the diaspora for the development of the state.

The bill known as the “Abians in Diaspora Commission and Other Matters Bill, was sponsored by Dr Mike Ukoha, Minority Whip/Member representing Arochukwu Constituency.

The bill, among others, seeks to establish the Abians in Diaspora Commission in order to monitor the welfare of Abia indigenes abroad.

The bill is also expected to encourage Abia indigenes in the diaspora in investments and development opportunities in Abia and Nigeria in general.

