COAS lauds Gov. Emmanuel on security, others

By Sunday Bassey

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for the level of security and peaceful co-existence in Akwa Ibom state.

Attahiru, who is currently in the state to participate in the “First Commanding Officers” workshop 2021 underway, paid a courtesy call to the governor on Tuesday.

According to him, Udom’s efforts in making Akwa Ibom safe was a reflection of his priorities in making the state investment-friendly.

The army chief also congratulated Emmanuel for securing approval of a new Oil and Gas Free Zone in Akwa Ibom.

He said the state’s oil-free zone was the biggest in West Africa and when completed, it would boost the economy of the state and the country at large.

“Gov. Udom is unrelenting in his support to 2 Brigade of the Nigerian Army; he has renovated 14 blocks of 168 buildings at Ibagwa Barracks.

“I have visited the place to carry out an inspection visit to see how far we have gone,” Attahiru added.

Meanwhile, he appreciated the governor for his support to the army at Mbioporo-Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.

Responding, Emmanuel expressed the gratitude of the people and government of the state for the collaboration of the Nigerian Army through the Joint Task Force (JTF).

He pledged his administration’s continuous support for their operations in the state.

“You have contributed a lot of men into the JTF and really assisted us in these areas.

“I believe we can sit down and discuss, take actions and then see how we can secure life and property within our own community.

“We need a whole lot of intelligence from the military to track down people who foment trouble mainly from communities that are close to interstate and international borders.

“It will also serve as a deterrent to others in future,” Emmanuel added.

The governor noted that the excitement that greeted the appointment of the COAS was indicative of the confidence and high expectations Nigerians reposed in him.

NAN