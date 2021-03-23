Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie dragged over tweet on lifestyle audit

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media are currently lambasting Lauretta Onochie, the Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari over her tweet on lifestyle audit.

Onochie had tweeted on Monday that lifestyle audit is now legal in Nigeria, adding that Nigerians could be called upon to explain how they acquired certain properties.

She also credited the tweet to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

“Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth,” she tweeted.

“You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.”

The only way is the #LifestyleAudit. Let the audit continue until we learn to live within our means,” she replied a user who commended the new policy

However, many social media users have criticized Onochie for her tweet. Check out some Twitter reactions below;

Ah thanks for asking Ariana, it's Lauretta Onochie o, she says Nigerians flaunting lifestyles they can’t afford to face probe, instead of them to look into why poverty is everywhere, and why BMC boys are eating and glorifying ponmo. https://t.co/UyBmSauMTh — UNCLE AJ (@UNCLE_AJALA) March 23, 2021

Lauretta Onochie is so dumb that she is not thinking there will be life after this ill-fated tenure. How many corrupt politicians have they jailed? — ©JESSICA (@JessicaOgwatar) March 23, 2021

Na Lauretta Onochie dey talk in the nonsense jare asin she’s talking in the thing that doesn’t have a proper understanding 🤕😓 https://t.co/0vfdJKTbHK — #Odogwu 👑 (@Odogwuhennessy) March 23, 2021

Everybody's mum is the best mum in the world. Whose mum is Lauretta Onochie? — Mr Bob ⚓🌟 (@bob_ozed) March 22, 2021

Lauretta Onochie gotta be one of the most foolish women in the world rn

Embarrassing. — ife🙍‍♂️ (@Gorge_Diamond) March 22, 2021

Lol…This protest was inspired by huger for power. It showed all over her face. — End SARS NOW (@gent_legend) March 23, 2021

Lauretta Onochie legit wrote "Bringing Corruption To A Manageable Level In Nigeria." in her Bio. If this ain't clownery I don't know what is, these people(APC) legit told y'all that they will manage corruption. — #EndSARS (@goldnstallion) March 23, 2021

Will People who cannot afford food too be investigated? I mean, if Lauretta Onochie can investigate source of riches she should be able to investigate source of poverty too. I’m just saying. https://t.co/qOkpE0xsPK — Annah (@a_predestinate) March 23, 2021

I will not tell my children that lauretta onochie is an Igbo woman, I will tell them she's half yoruba half hausa for the sake of sanity…. I can't afford to mention chimamanda, okonji, Dora and chioma ajunwa names together with hers tufia — human (@HaridahJunior) March 23, 2021

Lauretta Onochie , investigate the cause of poverty in the land, investigate why thousands of Nigerians are trooping to US,Canada,UK UAE and all that in search of greener pastures and end up doing menial jobs for white folks. Do this and have sense, Old woman (in Wizkid's voice) — 👨‍💼🤓CORPORATE HOODLUM🔪🥊🤕 (@OmoBabaPastor44) March 23, 2021