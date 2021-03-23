Buhari’s aide Lauretta Onochie dragged over tweet on lifestyle audit

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Lauretta Onochie
Lauretta Onochie
Lauretta Onochie

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerians on social media are currently lambasting Lauretta Onochie, the Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari over her tweet on lifestyle audit.

Onochie had tweeted on Monday that lifestyle audit is now legal in Nigeria, adding that Nigerians could be called upon to explain how they acquired certain properties.

She also credited the tweet to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

“Lifestyle Audit is now legal in Nigeria. Those who flaunt lifestyles they cannot afford can now be investigated by any of the graft agencies to produce evidence of the sources of their wealth,” she tweeted.

“You can now be called upon to explain how you acquired certain properties.”

The only way is the #LifestyleAudit. Let the audit continue until we learn to live within our means,” she replied a user who commended the new policy

However, many social media users have criticized Onochie for her tweet. Check out some Twitter reactions below;

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.