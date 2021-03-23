Buhari to chair 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday 29 March, chair the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, an annual high-powered policy roundtable.

The roundtable will mark the 69th birthday of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

Other eminent personalities including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, senators, ministers, political leaders, and federal lawmakers, among others, will grace the virtual summit.

The details of the event showed that the 12th colloquium will focus on the theme: “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative Of National Cohesion For Growth And Prosperity.”

The event is expected to kickstart by 12 noon.

Bola Tinubu Colloquium

The Tinubu Colloquium was conceived in 1999 by Tinubu’s close friends and associates, who felt that some of the very rich and stimulating intellectual debates that hallmarked some of the meetings at which he presided should be translated to a platform that would expand the conversation and lead to tangible outcomes.

The last edition was held in 2019 in Abuja with the theme, `Next Level: Work for People.’

The theme for the 2018 edition was: “Investing in People” while that of 2017 was centered on “Make it in Nigeria” which provided an avenue to examine critically how Nigerians can look inwards and use what they produce while also ensuring that they produce what they use.

At the 8th edition which took place in Abuja in 2016, the theme was Agriculture: Action, work, revolution while in 2015 at the seventh edition, the organizers chose change: How it will work”.

In 2014 at the sixth edition, invites gathered at the invitation of the organization to deliberate on: The summit of the common man while in 2013 at the fifth edition, the topic of discussion was “Beyond Mergers: A National Movement for Change, A new Generation Speaks”.

“Looking back, Thinking Ahead” was the theme of discussion at the fourth edition of the Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in 2012, “Nigeria –Why isn’t it working, How will it work” was chosen for discussion in 2011 at the third edition.

At the second edition which held in 2010, the theme of the discussion was: “This House Must Stand! Pulling Nigeria Back from the Brink” while the topic for discussion at the inaugural edition in 2009 was “Every Vote Must Count”.