Buhari salutes Prof Fuwape over AU award

President Muhammadu Buhari praised Professor of Physics, Ibiyinka Fuwape, for winning the African Union Kwame Nkrumah Regional Award for Scientific Excellence, 2020 edition.

The President says at a time Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has just planted Nigeria’s flag firmly in the international skyline by emerging the first woman Director-General of World Trade Organization, Prof Fuwape has equally kept the flag fluttering proudly.

“The award, instituted by the AU, honours African scientists for achievements and discoveries in science, technology, and innovation. We are glad the erudite Professor has done us proud,” President Buhari says.

He urges her to continue to be an inspiration to younger Nigerians through hard work, resourcefulness, scholarship, and research, which have pedestaled her as a beacon of all that is noble and admirable.

Prof Fuwape, currently Vice-Chancellor of Michael and Cecilia Ibru University, Agbarha-Otor, Delta State, also heads the Condensed Matter Research Group, domiciled at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

She won the AU Award for her outstanding contributions to cutting edge research in the areas of Climate Change, Air Quality, and Biophysics.