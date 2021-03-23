Breaking: Colorado gunman identified as Ahmad Al Issa

The gunman who murdered 10 people on Monday in Boulder Colorado has been named as Ahmad Al Issa.

He is 21 years old.

Issa killed the 10 people aged between 20 and 65, including the 51 year-old policeman, named as Eric Talley

Issa killed them at the Kings Sooper, a grocery supermarket.

Boulder police chief, Maris Herold, who disclosed his identity said he was wounded in the shootout with police.

But he is now said to be stable in the hospital.

Herold said Issa will be charged with 10 counts of first degree murder.

From his Facebook page, Issa lives in Arvada, Colorado.

He also posted that he attended Arvada West High School.

According to his profile, he is a computer engineering/ computer science student at the Metro University, who has a passion for kickboxing.