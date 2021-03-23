BBNaija’s Tacha sends message to women in relationship

By Taiwo Okanlawon

A controversial housemate of 2019 Big Brother Naija Reality Show, Natasha Akide also known as Tacha has advised women to stop enduring nonsense from their men.

The reality star opined that women should stop allowing men to treat them like trash.

According to Tacha, she rather be single than tolerate an attitude that she doesn’t dash out to people.

She wrote; ”This endurance thing women gat to go through needs to end! Ladies stop enduring Nonsense!! Just stop

“STOP giving these men the LIVERAGE to treat you like trash!! I’lld rather be single than TOLERATE an ATTITUDE I do not dish!

