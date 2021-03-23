AstraZeneca vaccine 100 percent effective against COVID: U.S. agency

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective, far more than the modest 70 per cent efficacy that it claims.

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said its trials showed that the jab is 100 percent effective at preventing serious disease, and 79% effective against symptomatic Covid-19.

The agency said it hoped the results could rebuild public confidence in the vaccine after a number of countries temporarily suspended its use, over yet-to-be proven fears it could cause blood clots.

The agency believed that the British drug makers may have relied on outdated data in its presentation.

‘The Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.

‘We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible.’

AstraZeneca has not responded to the statement.

The latest trial gave 32,000 volunteers in the US, Chile and Peru two doses, four weeks apart.

A fifth of those involved were over 65 – the age group most at risk of serious illness.

A total of 141 cases of symptomatic Covid-19 were reported among all the trialists but none had to be taken to hospital.

Among the over 65s, there was found to be 80% protection against developing Covid.

The degree of effectiveness for the jab was even higher than observed in the Oxford-led clinical trials, which led to it being given approval in the UK.