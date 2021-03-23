Abubakar Suleiman confesses to trafficking 30 women to Libya in Kano

By Ramatu Garba

Abubakar Suleiman, a 28-year-old father of five, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to trafficking 30 women to Libya before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

Suleiman was arraigned on a one count charge of trafficking in persons before the court by the National Agency for the Prohibition In Persons.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdullahi Babale, told the court that the defendant on Feb.10, conspired with one Salele (a Nigerien) now at large and transferred 30 woman from Edo and Lagos State to Niger Republic through Babura border in Jigawa, enroute to Libiya.

Babale said the defendants deducted N5,000 from each of the women from the N50,000 paid per person from the sponsors in Libya and Niger Republic as commission.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 13(2)(c) of the Trafficking in Persons(Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

Babale tendered the defendant’s statement and one of the victims statement as exhibit and urged the court to sentence the defendant according to section 356 (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2015.

Counsel to the defendant, M. B. Isa, pleaded for leniency on behalf of his client as a first time offender.

“The defendant is married and has five children. We pray the court to temper justice with mercy according to section 416 (2) of ACJL 2015,” he said

The Judge however ordered the remand of Abubakar Suleiman pending sentencing after he pleaded guilty.

Justice Sa’adatu Ibrahim-Mark, adjourned the matter until March 25, for sentencing.

