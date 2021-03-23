131 new COVID-19 cases, zero death in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 131 new COVID-19 cases and no death on Monday.

The new cases increased total infections in the country to 161,868.

According to the NCDC, the new infections were registered from 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State recorded 64, Rivers 12, Kaduna 11, Plateau 9 and Jigawa 8.

The death toll was static at 2030 on Monday .

NCDC said 226 people recovered and were discharged from various isolation centres across the country after testing negative.

“This puts the country’s total recoveries from the virus to 148,125 as at Monday, March 22, 2021,” the agency said.

The NCDC also disclosed 11,713 active cases, 1,727, 467 sample tests since Feb. 27, 2020 when the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

Here is a breakdown of the cases on Monday:

Lagos-64

Rivers-12

Kaduna-11

Plateau-9

Jigawa-8

Bayelsa-6

Ondo-5

Ebonyi-4

FCT-4

Osun-4

Borno-1

Kano-1

Ogun-1

Oyo-1

161,868 confirmed

148,125 discharged

2030 deaths