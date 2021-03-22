Zamfara bandits: Matawalle poses Quranic oath challenge to all citizens

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has posed an unusual challenge to all citizens by asking them to swear by the Quran if they have no link with the bandits.

The governor set the challenge off on Sunday by taking the oath first.

He then challenged all residents of the state to do the same.

The oath is to affirm that they have no hands in the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Matawalle took the oath at a ceremony where he was honoured as Khadimul Quran by the Centre for Quranic Reciter, Nigeria.

“The issue of insecurity is not just for Federal Government, governor or other security agencies; the issue of insecurity is for all of us, and we should not politicise the issue of insecurity’, Matawalle said.

“I have sworn with the Holy Quran that if I know, or if I am part of, or I know anybody who is coordinating this (banditry), or with my hand or any of my family, may Allah not give me (speaks in Arabic) in this life,” he said.

“I dare all the people from Zamfara State, from our father, Aliyu Gusau to Yarima Bakura and all the cabinet members, right from the inception of the political dispensation of the state, to take this oath as I did.”

According to him, the challenge would expose those behind the prevailing insecurity in the state.

However, he assured the people of his administration’s commitment to addressing the lingering security challenges in the state.