“Yes, we did it” – Fulani group confirms assassination attempt on Gov. Ortom

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A Fulani interest group has justified its attempt on the life Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom at the weekend.

The group, Fulani National Movement, FUNAM, noted that the attempt failed because of a communication error.

In a statement by one Umar Amir, the group gave reasons for the attack and promised not to relent until the Governor is eliminated for standing against Fulani interests.

The statement entitled: “Why we attacked Ortom” reads: “Our attention has been drawn to media reports speculating about who attacked the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

“Yes. Yes, We did. The Fulani Nationality Movement, (FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons. We acted on behalf of Millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.

“It’s a case of vengeance against an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani values and inheritance.

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortum and his collaborators: Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long-term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.

“Our intention is unequivocal: TO KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too.”

“Eleven of FUNAM operatives were involved in the attack. Ortom escaped today because of a slight technical communication error. Next time, he will not be lucky. We can assure him and his supporters.”

On Saturday, herdsmen had attacked Ortom on his farm at Tyo-mu village, along Makurdi – Gboko road.

The governor had linked the assassination attempt to Miyetti Allah (Kauta Hore) Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN.

The governor claimed that MACBAN had concluded plans to assassinate him over his position on open grazing.

Ortom alleged that the Myetti Allah took the decision to eliminate him during a meeting they organised recently in Yola.

He noted that his life is in the hands of the Supreme God and no Fulani man can kill him. He said he received intelligence that the Association planned to kill his security aides and subsequently capture him alive.

The News report that the Benue Governor has been a strong voice against open grazing and carrying of arms by Fulani Herdsmen. He has instead, advocated ranching as a modern and better method of animal husbandry.