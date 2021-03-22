Xabi Alonso agrees to become Monchengladbach coach

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich midfielder, Xabi Alonso is to become head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Spaniard would resume his new role at the end of the season after his Real Sociedad contract expires. Alonso currently is Real Sociedad team B coach.

Gladbach confirmed last month that current coach, Marco Rose would depart at the end of the season to become Borussia Dortmund’s boss following Lucien Favre’s dismissal.

Alonso would be announced coach later in June after the expiration of his Real Sociedad contract.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player during which he won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

The 39-year-old also worked under several high-profile coaches such as Rafael Benitez, Carlo Ancelotti, and Pep Guardiola before retiring in the summer of 2017.