Video: Parents of abducted Kaduna students defy soldiers, continue protest

Parents of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna, defy military officers as they continue to protest, demanding the release of their children.

The parents, who had protested last Thursday, said they won’t leave today until the government ensures the release of their children.

The protest took place at the school premises located along Airport road in Kaduna.

The protesters carried a banner with photos of all the abducted students as well as placards demanding the release of the students.

They lamented that since the abduction, they had not heard any information from the government and the school authorities about efforts being made to free their children.

The students were kidnapped last Thursday. It was the fourth school abduction in northern Nigeria since December.

The kidnappers are now demanding N500 million ransom.