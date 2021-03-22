Teni hits back at trolls who criticized her album

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afropop singer Teniola Apata popularly known Teni has reacted to some online trolls and opinions about her new album titled Wondaland.

The Dr Dolor Entertainment star released her debut album titled ‘Wondaland’ with 17 tracks on all digital platforms in the early hours of Friday.

Award-winning producers such as Pheelz, Damayo, Tempoe, P.Prime, Millamix, Krizbeatz, and Ozedikus worked on the album, with Davido as the only featured artiste.

However, a Twitter user with handle @_maleficient faulted the singer for having lots of songs on her album, saying it’s only artistes with a massive fanbase that should try such.

She wrote on Twitter: “Why Teni go put 17 songs for album,who be her fan? Na who get fans they do somethings o.”

Reacting to the tweet, Teni asked the lady to return the money she collected for tweeting such. The artiste tweeted: “Who paid you? Return their money!!!!! Weyrey.”

Na who get fans they do somethings o — Gloria (@_maleficient) March 19, 2021

Who paid you? Return their money!!!!! Weyrey 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/GwEbUtbTS0 — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) March 20, 2021

After Teni’s response to the lady, many people took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

