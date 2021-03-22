EFCC docks Salihu Yaniyang for alleged N17.4m, $6,300 fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, arraigned Nanpan Salihu Yaniyang before Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on a four-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N17,449,000 and $6,300.

The case is before Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe.

One of the counts reads: “Nanpan Salihu Yaniyang, sometime in 2020 in Lagos State , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N17,449,000 (Seventeen Million Four Hundred and Forty-nine Thousand Naira) from Valerie Okoli and her co-investors under the pretence that you would help them incorporate a company, and use the said fund to invest in Forex, which pretext you knew or ought to know is false.”

Another count reads: “Nanpan Salihu, sometime in 2020 in Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $6,300 (Six Thousand Three Hundred United States Dollars) from Valerie Okoli and her co-investors under the pretence that you will use the said fund to invest in Forex, which pretext you knew or ought to know is false.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The EFCC‘s prosecuting counsel, Ayanfe Ogunsina , asked the Court for a trial date and remand the defendant in custody.

The defence counsel, Cyril Ebeh, informed the Court that he had filed an application for the bail of the defendant.

Consequently, Justice Abike-Fadipe adjourned till March 29, 2021 for hearing of the bail application and ordered that the defendant be remanded at any of the Correctional Centres in Lagos.